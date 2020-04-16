VDGIF provides updates on their COVID-19 response

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has taken a range of actions related to COVID-19, and they want people to be aware of current changes, rules, and regulations when it comes to Virginia's beautiful outdoors.

"We want the outdoors to be a place of escape for the public during this time, and it will take all of us working together to make sure that this can be done in a safe manner," the VDGIF said in a statement.

They're encouraging all Virginians to use gooutdoorsvirginia.com for licensing and registration needs throughout the pandemic, as most transactions for hunters, anglers, boaters, and more can be done online.

All DGIF offices and fish hatcheries are still operational, but have been closed to walk-in traffic since March, including:

o DGIF headquarters in Henrico, VA.

o Charles City, VA

o Fredericksburg, VA

o Forest, VA

o Marion, VA

o Verona, VA

Also, the DGIF wanted to counter two social media rumors that have been circulating:

1. No hunting or fishing seasons have been canceled. All access points also remain open.

2. The DGIF has NOT suspended any license requirements or regulations for hunting or fishing. You still have to follow all rules and regulations regardless of social distancing requirements.

The upcoming turkey season, including youth and apprentice weekend, is still on schedule.

Trout stocking is also continuing, but without the DGIF updating stocking information on their website in order to alleviate overcrowding at stocking sites. You can find more info at dgif.virginia.gov/fishing/troutstocking-schedule/.

Stockings at the department's three Fee Fishing Areas (Clinch Mountain, Crooked Creek, and Douthat Lake) will not begin in early April as planned.

Information on daily trout stockings can be found at dgif.virginia.gov/fishing/troutstocking-schedule/ or by calling the Trout Line at 434-525-3474.

The department has also made a numbers of other changes, from closing caves on agency lands to public access to moving hunter education classes online and more:

Hunter education

All in-person hunter education classes have been postponed until at least the end of May, but remain available online.

Kalkomey, the provider of hunter-ed.com, donated 1,000 courses to the state to ensure students have the option for online hunter education. You can just go to https://www.hunter-ed.com/virginia/ and use the code G1VirginiaHE2020.

The following closures to access points have been made:

 Public Restrooms and Porta-Potties: In compliance with Gov. Northam's executive orders, all public restrooms and porta-potties that are located at DGIF boat ramps and access points are shut down until further notice.

 Burke Lake Park: the parking area and boat launch at Burke Lake will be closed until further notice. This coincides with the Fairfax County Park Authority’s decision to close Burke Lake Park in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• More info: here

 Goshen Scout Reservation and Lake Merriweather: As of March 30, the Goshen Scout Reservation and Lake Merriweather were closed until further notice. This coincides with the National Capital Council's decision to close the property in response to COVID-19.

• More info: here

 George Washington & Jefferson National Forests: the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests are still currently open for recreational hunting and fishing.

• More info: here

 Goshen and Little North Mountain WMA: Due to ongoing safety concerns, the swinging bridge access over the Maury River at Goshen and Little North Mountain WMA has been closed to the public until further notice. This bridge is the public access point to the southern portion of the Little North Mountain WMA and the only access point to VDCR Division of Natural Heritage's Goshen Pass Natural Area Preserve.

• More info: here

 The US Forest Service has gated the access roads to Bark Camp Lake in Scott County and Keokee Lake in Lee County in response to COVID-19. Boating access sites at these two lakes are inaccessible until further notice.

 DGIF Temporarily Closes Access to Caves on Agency Lands:

Due to the potential for infected people to transfer the virus to bats, DGIF is temporarily closing access to caves on Agency lands. While DGIF does not have regulatory authority over cave access other than on agency lands, they ask that you consider refraining from accessing caves where bats roost until the assessment of the risk that COVID-19 poses to North American bats is completed.

 Shenandoah National Park: Following guidance from the CDC and recommendations from state and local public health in consultation with NPS Public Health Service officers, Shenandoah National Park is temporarily closed to ALL access.

Fishing Tournaments:

 DGIF does not issue permits regulating fishing tournaments in Virginia, and so the agency’s approval is not required for them to be held under normal circumstances.

However, Governor Northam's Executive Order #55 prohibits gatherings of 10 or more individuals and permits only those outdoor recreation activities that comply with social distancing requirements. Given the difficulty in maintaining appropriate social distancing during a fishing tournament, VDGIF strongly recommends that organizations and clubs cancel all fishing tournaments until the current stay at home order is lifted, regardless of the number of participants. Law enforcement will enforce social distance requirements when necessary.

If you are heading out of state to hunt or fish, check with those states to make sure there are no restrictions. Some states have banned out of state hunting and fishing.

Before heading out, first check with individual sites on the Virginia Bird & Wildlife Trail to find out whether they are still open to the public. Information regarding closures is typically posted on a site’s own website. Be advised that some sites, even if still open, may have certain public facilities closed during this time. If a site is still open, maintain CDC social distancing guidelines while enjoying the outdoors.

VDGIF asks that if you or someone you have been in contact with has a known connection to COVID-19, please stay at home so that you do not spread the virus and/or germs. DGIF will keep working diligently with other agencies to make sure we do our part to help prevent the spread of the virus.

If you have any questions regarding DGIF services or activities, please give them a call (804-367-1000) and they will help with your needs as best they can.