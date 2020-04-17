VDH: No requirement for health care facilities to release COVID-19 data

Across the commonwealth of Virginia, there have been 117 total COVID-19 outbreaks. Of those, 66 have been in long-term care centers.

The Virginia Department of Health tracks the number of cases and deaths reported from those outbreaks, which appear on the department's coronavirus website that's updated each day at 9 a.m. (Scroll to the bottom of the dashboard for the outbreak map).

But exactly how many cases have been confirmed at each facility with an outbreak? How many deaths have been reported at each facility? Which facilities have each of the outbreaks that have been identified in a district?

None of that information actually has to be provided.

In central Virginia, two long-term care facilities in Henrico, which has had 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19, have stated that they will not discuss COVID-19 related deaths.

Beth Sholom announced Thursday it has been their longstanding policy after NBC12 spoke with a family member who said their loved one had died of coronavirus there and Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, which recently became the long-term care center with the most confirmed COVID-19 deaths of any in the country, said they would no longer comment on cases or deaths.

“The Canterbury team appreciates the interest regional media have in covering the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Administrator Jeremiah Davis. “However, due to the ongoing intensity of inquiries directed at our facility, providing regular updates and responding to all media requests has become increasingly difficult as we continue to focus on our sole priority: attending to the residents in our care.”

Locally, Accordius Health, which contributed to a spike of nearly 100 COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg from Thursday to Friday, has refused all requests from WHSV to provide details on the number of cases there and to confirm any reports of deaths from loved ones.

The Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed that the facility has an outbreak, and the city of Harrisonburg confirmed dozens of cases there, but the facility has chosen not to provide any further information. Employees have been instructed not to speak with the media about the outbreak they're handling.

But according to Tammie Smith, the public relations coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health, the facility doesn't have to provide any information to the media or to the public that they don't wish to provide.

Virginia state code prohibits the health department from releasing information on individual facilities to the media unless the facility agrees, effectively treating health care facilities like individuals with patient privacy.

Here's the section of Virginia code that applies, according to Smith:

The State Health Commissioner is required by Va. Code § 32.1-41 to preserve the anonymity of each patient and practitioner whose medical records are examined as part of a disease investigation. Disease reports submitted to VDH are confidential per § 32.1-36, and that section provides that the patient’s identity and disease state shall be confidential. VDH is not able to release disease information at the facility level to the media, because that would compromise the anonymity of the patient.

In addition, per § 32.1-38, neither the name of any person reported to VDH nor the name of any person making a report shall be disclosed to the public. According to Va. Code § 32.1-3, “person” means an “individual, corporation, partnership or other legal entity.” Thus, VDH cannot release the name of a facility that made a disease report.

However, some families with loved ones at these types of health care facilities feel transparency is necessary to ensure other residents and family’s safety.

“It hurts me for my dad who passed away,” said Deborah Vuturo. “They're saying they haven't had any deaths or they aren't reporting any. That's disgusting and not true. People should know."

Vuturo said her 81-year-old father Robert Accomando died at Beth Sholom Tuesday afternoon after his recent diagnosis with COVID-19.

However, per the facility’s policy, it will not report any deaths or the number of positive cases at the facility to the public.

“While the number of COVID-19 cases is important for our families to know about, we see the loss of life as a sacred and family matter that is private and should not be publicized, although reporting is made to appropriate authorities," a news release said.

According to the state health department, these facilities don’t have to provide that information.

“I would have to defer to the administrators of those nursing homes,” said Dr. Norman Oliver, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health. “I would hope that they would do what’s best for the residents in the nursing homes and for their loved ones and family.”

As it stands, there is no requirement that would force these facilities to make that data public, and Dr. Oliver said that's a statuary requirement of the Virginia code.

However, Oliver said the health department is looking at a possible change in who would get this information.

"I am considering, and have in some particular instances, released that information to other nursing homes,” he said.

Oliver explained that’s because of the large number of health care workers who work at multiple facilities.

“In that kind of situation if you have an outbreak, I think it’s needed that we need to let other nursing homes know,” he said.

But Vuturo is adamant that transparency to other families and the public is necessary when dealing with this pandemic.

“We can’t go there and find out what’s going on,” she said. “We depend on them to give us the information and let us know what’s going on. It’s a horrible thing when you can’t be with the person you love, and they pass away and you can’t be with them.”

When Governor Ralph Northam was asked why that section of the code could not be revised during this pandemic, he said it would require action by our state lawmakers. They will be meeting next Thursday for a re-convened session.