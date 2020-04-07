VDH and UVA working to provide COVID-19 data

The Virginia Department of Health is working with UVA to provide data on the coronavirus in the Commonwealth. The modeling could reveal best and worst case scenarios and peak activity for COVID-19.

According to Central Shenandoah Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay, the modeling could be revealed by the end of the week.

Kornegay reminds that these numbers are just numbers and she is urging people to social distance and quarantine if you're not feeling well or have been exposed to somebody who is sick.

"All of those things that we as individuals do are going to weigh into what happens a couple weeks down the road," Kornegay told WHSV on Tuesday afternoon.

As Easter approaches this weekend, Kornegay said that people can not gather even if it's for religious purposes and that churches need to continue to use technology.