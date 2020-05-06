VDH determines how coronavirus got to Virginia and discusses testing

The Virginia Department of Health has identified where different variations of the novel coronavirus have come from thanks to genetic sequencing.

The VDH has not given an update on coronavirus testing on May 6 due to technological difficulties.

On a phone call with media members Wednesday morning, the VDH fielded questions about testing in the state.

The Commonwealth is still trying to reach the ability to test 10,000 people a day for the virus, which is a goal set by Governor Ralph Northam and his administration to get the commonwealth into its 'Forward Virginia' plan for reopening.

As of this week, the average testing rate has been about 5,000 to 6,00 tests a day, which has been a significant increase from testing numbers earlier in the pandemic.

While the health department has worked with hospitals and private labs to ramp up testing, they've also been sequencing the genetic code from people infected with the virus, which experts say reached Virginia from a variety of different places.

"We can tell that we've had multiple introductions into the Commonwealth from Southeast Asia, and from Europe and also even domestically," Dr. Denise Toney, a Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services Director, said.

Dr. Toney said these slightly different variations would not require different treatment.

Michael Keatts, the VDH NW Regional Health Emergency Coordinator, said two Rite-Aids in the state have started testing people for coronavirus to provide more directly accessible testing options. Keatts said more retail pharmaceutical stores will begin testing as early as next week.

As of May 5, the state had completed 127,938 tests. Keatts said the state got off to a slow start because it needed to address a backlog first. The backlog, which was from late March and early April, was causing other issues.

"This was a concern for patients in hospitals that were admitted. They were waiting five to ten days or more for test results to come back," Keatts said. "This was requiring staff that were attending those patients to burn through PPE which was pretty scarce at the time."

Dr. Toney said Virginia is working on developing serological testing, which tests for antibodies.