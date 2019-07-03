VDOT, Virginia State Police preparing for holiday travel

The Fourth of July is Thursday, and VDOT and Virginia State Police are prepared for more drivers to be out on the roads in and around the valley.

VDOT and Virginia State Police prepare for traffic over holiday weekend. | Credit: WHSV

This is an Operation C.A.R.E. weekend, or Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort. An increased number of state troopers will be out on the roads throughout the state over the weekend.

Troopers will be focusing on enforcing Virginia laws, especially speed, impaired driving and seat belt enforcement.

VDOT is also stopping most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads between 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday through 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

Ken Slack, VDOT communications specialist, said this is the first holiday weekend since VDOT expanded the safety service patrol on Monday.

"These operational improvements," Slack said, "especially during a holiday weekend, can make a big difference for keeping traffic moving and helping get motorists on their way if they have an issue on the side of the road."

Slack added that VDOT expects higher volumes of traffic in the area because of holiday and summer traffic in general.

"During the middle of the summer, you also have folks who are taking entire weeks off to head out on vacation," Slack said, "so we definitely expect a lot of traffic on the interstates and other roads as well."

State police are also reminding drivers of the tougher move over law. Drivers now have to move over or slow down for red, blue or amber lights.