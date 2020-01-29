VDOT, city of Harrisonburg conduct road study on South Main Street

The City of Harrisonburg and VDOT are working together to make a stretch of road a little safer after VDOT said they have seen more than 100 accidents have happened on it over the past several years.

A road study is taking place between the intersections of Stone Spring Road and Mosby Road and the intersection of Pear Street and Erickson Avenue.

"On South Main Street, just in this third of a mile section in a five year period, there were 121 crashes," Brad Reed, Assistant District Planner with VDOT, said. "At Erickson and Pear Street, there were 22 crashes over a five year period, so the safety issue is really the focus of this study."

Reed said they started the study last spring and now VDOT said is asking for the community's input. They want to hear what you think could make the road safer through this survey.

"A component of any transportation study is understanding what the public thinks and that's what this survey is here to do," Reed said. "It's to show some of the concepts that are under consideration, get some feedback, and then refine those concepts from there."

Harrisonburg Public Works is hosting a meeting next week for the public to attend on Feb. 5 at the Public Works Department at 5:00 p.m.

