VDOT closes all non-public facilities due to COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be closing all non-public facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement issued on Friday, March 20, as of 5 p.m., all VDOT offices and other non-public facilities will close to walk-in visitors until further notice.

That includes all district offices, residencies, area headquarters and the agency’s Central Office in Richmond. The department says they'll implement a visitor-by-appointment process to keep essential services running.

All public facilities – including rest areas and ferry facilities – will remain open to the public. In those places, enhanced cleaning and protective measures are in place for the public's safety.

VDOT says their top priority is the safety of workers and the traveling public, so they'll continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and may take further actions in the future to keep critical operations, like maintenance, uninterrupted.

