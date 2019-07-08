VDOT employees volunteer to fix unpaved road for girl with Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A group of VDOT employees spent their Saturday morning in Elliston volunteering for the greater good.

The road will make it easier for her family to bring in outside help.

Adam's Construction Company generously lent their equipment free of charge to VDOT employees after they asked to use it to ditch and grade a road in their free time.

That road can make a big difference now that it's been paved.

Once filled with potholes, it leads up to the Reeds' house. They have a daughter, Abrianna, with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. But the family has had trouble getting nurses to come help because of the rough nature of the road.

Co-workers of Abrianna's dad, who is a VDOT employee, volunteered to fix the road out of the goodness of their hearts.

"It's going to help her mom and dad with being able to get nursing in to give them a break, it affects their quality of life a little bit. It's just all around the right thing to be doing on a Saturday," Curtis Harrison, a VDOT employee and the volunteer who organized the effort, said.

"To see my boss, my previous boss out here, and three of my coworkers out here taking time out of their Saturday that they could be doing anything else in the world, to see them coming out here, helping us trying to make life better for me and my wife, and my daughter and family, I'm just humbled by that and overjoyed," Dwight Reed, Abrianna's father, said.

The Reed family is now working to make their house more accessible as well for Abrianna and her new power chair. If you would like more information or want to help their cause, you can go to Abianna's GoFundMe page.

