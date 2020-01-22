VDOT looking at possible safety improvements for part of Route 250

The stretch of Route 250 between Hopeman Parkway and Old White Bridge Road outside of Waynesboro has seen its fair share of crashes and VDOT is looking to improve safety in the area.

VDOT says there have been more than 200 crashes in this area in the last five years. Credit: WHSV

Along with the Staunton Augusta Waynesboro MPO, Brite Transit and ATCS Consulting, VDOT has taken a look at the area to evaluate the safety concerns and possible solutions.

Debbie Houston said she drives along that stretch of Route 250 two or three times a week taking her husband to physical therapy. She said it's often difficult to make left turns in the area.

"Then you watch for the traffic there and once that clears, you think you can pull out," Houston said. "And then the traffic's coming from the stoplight that turned green, so you sit there and you sit there."

Austin Hemric works at City Bank, which is located right off Route 250. He said they've seen several accidents around the intersection of Lew Dewitt Boulevard and Route 250. He said he sees how safety can be a concern.

"The blind spot of the hill and effectively pulling across four lanes of traffic especially with the short turn of going left and heading over towards Walmart," Hemric said.

Adam Campbell, the assistant district planner for VDOT, said there have been just over 200 crashes in the last five years. Many of the crashes are at angle and rear end, which typically happen because of turning left or right.

"That's more than anticipated given the characteristics of the roadway, so it rose as a top candidate for safety."

Campbell said they have done a study on the road and came up with several options to improve safety, including adding medians in some spots of the road. He said there are a lot of business along the road, and many of them have open entrances, without restrictions on which direction you can turn. That can increase the number of contact points, or places where accidents can happen.

"With the median alternative that we're analyzing, that would force all vehicles to make their signalized turns or some strategically placed medians."

Campbell said now that they have possible improvements, they want to hear from drivers.

"We really want to get public feedback to see, to validate what our analysis shows as the true needs of the corridor," Campbell said. "We want to hear from the everyday users, we want to understand what's important to them and their travel patterns."

Drivers will have until February 2 to fill out the online survey. After that, Campbell said they will come together to discuss the feedback before presenting the final results to Waynesboro and Augusta County. You can find a link for the survey here.