VDOT pilots new device to help traffic flow on Route 33

Two intersections in Rockingham County have new devices on their traffic light poles. It is part of a pilot program with VDOT's Staunton District that's focused on increasing green light time.

The device sits at the intersection of Stone Spring Road on Route 33 | Photo: WHSV

Ken Slack, who is the communications specialist for VDOT's Staunton District, said that the devices are on Route 33 at the intersections of Stone Spring Road and Route 276.

"We don't want folks to have to wait any more than necessary, and so we can use all that information, all that data, to adjust and perhaps reallocate the green light time at various parts of the intersection," said Slack.

The devices work in concert with each other, using video and radar to increase green light time.

"When you have a corridor like 33, where you've got a whole succession of signals, then folks can really see a big difference if we can get those lights to communicate properly and coordinate properly," said Slack.

The area on Route 33 was chosen because it sees such heavy traffic. Slack said, so far, the devices have proved promising.

He said VDOT receives real-time data from the devices. The information is then used to help VDOT do a better job of programming the signals.

VDOT believes that the devices could also have maintenance benefits.

According to Slack, the pilot program will continue until the spring, and VDOT will decide if it will purchase more of the devices to use in other parts of the Staunton District.

