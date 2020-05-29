VDOT planning bridge repairs along Oak Hill School Rd.

Drivers who regularly use Route 759 (Oak Hill School Road) in western Augusta County should be prepared for a detour and delays over the next nearly two months.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), part of Rt. 759 will close for bridge maintenance and repairs as of Wednesday, June 3.

The bridge being repaired spans Moffett Creek, and is located between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 756 (Buck Hill Road).

VDOT says the repairs to the bridge are expected to take about seven weeks.

During that time, detour signs will guide drivers along the following routes:

• Drivers approaching from the north will go west on Route 756, south on Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and then east on Route 728 to return to Route 759

• Drivers approaching from the south will go west on Route 728, north on Route 730 (Stribling Springs Road) and then east on Route 756 to return to Route 759

They plan to reopen Rt. 759 on or around Friday, July 24, with all work weather permitting.