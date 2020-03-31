VDOT plans I-81 lane closures for construction of new overpass in Mauzy

While many Virginians are home and many non-essential businesses remain closed during Gov. Northam's Stay at Home order, construction and road work continue on as essential services.

Starting next week, on Monday, April 6, VDOT crews and contractors will be working to install steel beams over Interstate 81 at the exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway) interchange as part of the construction of a new Route 11 (Valley Pike) bridge at the exit.

Due to that construction, VDOT days drivers can expect overnight closures of northbound and southbound lanes there for up to two weeks, from April 6-10 and 13-17.

'

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed from about mile marker 256 to 259 as contractors stage equipment and materials.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound I-81 will be fully closed at exit 257 during placement of overhead bridge beams. The interchange ramps will serve as a short detour route around the construction. Virginia State Police will direct traffic at the I-81 interchange and the intersection of Route 11 and Route 259 (Mayland Road).

From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., the northbound and southbound left lanes will be closed from about mile marker 256 to 259 for cleanup and equipment removal.

All of the work is weather-permitting and could be postponed some nights due to high winds or other adverse conditions.

The current bridge over I-81 was built in 1965, and VDOT says it's reached the end of its service life. Rather than demolishing it and replacing it exactly, they're building a new bridge about 60 feet south, so that two-way traffic on Route 11 can continue throughout the construction process.

Because of the new bridge placement, Routes 11 and 259 will have to be realigned at the Exit 257 interchange and a new signal installed for traffic flow at the intersection.

The work is being done through a $12.6 million contract awarded by the Commonwealth Transportation Board to A&J Development and Excavation Inc., of Mt. Crawford. The bridge is scheduled to be completed in spring 2021.

You can always find up-to-the-minute information on traffic delays and closures in the Valley at www.511virginia.org/.

