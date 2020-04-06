VDOT plans another I-81 South shutdown to continue crash investigation

Drivers who usually rely on southbound Interstate 81 in the mornings should be prepared for a prolonged detour once again this Tuesday morning.

Last week, Virginia State Police shut down I-81 South at Exit 213 for two hours on Thursday so that they could investigate a fatal crash in the area.

But on Tuesday, April 7, investigation and another shutdown will continue.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all southbound lanes of I-81 will be closed from Exit 213 to Exit 205 for two hours on April 7.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Virginia State Police will have the southbound side of the interstate shut down to investigate a recent fatal crash in the Rockbridge County area. No other details on the crash have been provided by police.

During the two hours on Tuesday, southbound drivers will detour by exiting at Exit 213A to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Hwy.), which they'll stay on into Rockbridge County before taking Rt. 606 (Raphine Rd.) west to get back on the interstate at Exit 205.

That means drivers on Rt. 11 should also expect an increase in traffic and congestion through southern Augusta County into Rockbridge County during the morning.

