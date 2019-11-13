VDOT preps for winter weather

As cold temperatures blanket the commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Transportation has been making plans for snow.

Ken Slack, VDOT Spokesperson, said each inspection is done carefully as drivers go through operating different truck equipment, checking lights, mirrors,tires, batteries, and turn signals.

Staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go once winter makes an entrance.

"Our top priority is to keep motorists safe," said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations, Kevin Gregg. "The Commonwealth has complex network of roads and bridges and we prepare year- round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives."

VDOT has set aside $205 million for winter weather across Virginia, and $14 million in the Staunton District, which covers 11 counties including Augusta, Shenandoah, Page and Rockingham.

"We're ready to go and that's not just VDOT but hundreds of contractors that help us out as well," said Ken Slack, Communications Specialist for VDOT. "We get together and combine our resources in the event of a major winter storm -- we can have over 900 pieces of equipment out there."