VDOT removes racist grafitti from road near Broadway

Virginia Department of Transportation workers spray painted over racist graffiti on Mauzy Athlone Road in Rockingham County near Broadway.

The racist graffiti was discovered Wednesday morning by drivers passing through the area. While it's a rural road, it does carry traffic to and from a KOA campground in the area.

A Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy arrived to check on the graffiti and then asked VDOT to remove it. Crews arrived to the scene to paint over it.

The graffiti read, "ONLY WHITE LIVES MATTER" followed by an expletive and a racial slur regarding black people.