Multiple crashes causing delays on I-81, Rt. 11, Rt. 612, Rt. 211 as snow falls

As snow from a fast-moving system accumulates throughout the Shenandoah Valley on Tuesday, road conditions throughout our area vary.

Photo submitted to WHSV by Andrea at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 7 | Taken on Route 11 near Valley Pike Market

Police have responded to a number of incidents throughout the morning, including a large number of crashes along the Interstate 81 corridor throughout Virginia.

The majority of crashes have fortunately only involved damage to vehicles. As of noon, no traffic fatalities had been reported anywhere in Virginia.

Here are the current closures in our area:

As of 12:50 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported that a crash has shut down all lanes of Route 42 in the area of Maury River Rd. not far from Goshen.

Farther north in Augusta County, a crash has closed all northbound lanes of Rt. 11 near its intersection with Dam Town Rd. in Fort Defiance.

All eastbound lanes of Route 612 (Laurel Hill Rd.) are closed in the area of Swisher Rd. near New Hope due to a crash.

In Page County, a crash has shut down all lanes of Route 211 and Route 340 due to a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of the two highways at the foot of the mountain.

On Interstate 81, a tractor trailer crash has closed the northbound right lane and right shoulder in Shenandoah County at mile marker 279.

A little south of that, the northbound left shoulder at mile marker 278 is closed due to a disabled vehicle.

Well to our south, in Botetourt County, crashes on both sides of Interstate 81 led to backups of around 10 miles near mile marker 168 throughout the morning, and delays from that still continue.

The most recent road condition report:

VDOT has listed Interstate 81 in moderate condition from Rockbridge through Shenandoah counties. Interstate 64 was listed in moderate condition in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties, but minor condition in Augusta County.

Primary roads are listed in moderate to minor conditions throughout the Shenandoah Valley, with the exception being minor condition in Page County.

Secondary roads were listed in moderate condition throughout most of the valley, but in moderate to minor condition in Page and Shenandoah counties, while clear farther north than that.

Travel and road preparations:

All roadways are wet, and by nighttime, re-freezing will be a concern throughout our area. VDOT crews will continue to treat and monitor roads. Ahead of the snow, crews applied brine to most major roads throughout our area on Monday.

According to VDOT, here is their basic workflow schedule for clearing snow from roads: Snowplows spread a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt precipitation as it falls. Once snow accumulates to about two inches, plows begin pushing the slushy mix off the roadways. VDOT crews then work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.

If you must travel in winter weather, police say to:

- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle before you travel. It is illegal to drive with an obstructed view.

- Use your headlights

- Drive for conditions - slow your speed

- Allow enough time for delays

- Buckle Up

- Avoid distractions - put down the phone

- All wheel drive and four-wheel drive are recommended. If you are in a crash and your vehicle is not equipped or considered safe for the road conditions, you may be held responsible.

- Know before you go - check road conditions before heading out at www.511virginia.org. Look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table." Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.

Virginians are advised to only call 911 or #77 on a cell phone in case of emergency. It is essential to keep emergency dispatch lines open for those in serious need of police, fire or medical response.