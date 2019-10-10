VDOT shuts down 2 Augusta County bridges after routine inspections

Heads up for Augusta County drivers! Two historic bridges will be shutting down in the county after VDOT inspections found them to be potentially unsafe.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), they recently conducted routine inspections of two timber deck truss bridges crossing Middle River.

One of them, on Craig Shop Rd. (Rt. 775) was built in 1908. That bridge is on Craig Shop Rd. between Little Run Rd. and Battlefield Rd.

The other, on Knightly Mill Rd. (Rt. 778) was built in 1915. That one is between Kentmere Lane and Battlefield Rd.

VDOT said routine inspections of both bridges showed significant deterioration. Crews will evaluate repair needs and costs, and as of now, no estimate is available for when the bridges will be repaired and reopened.

That means drivers who regularly use those bridges will have to cross Middle River using Cline River Rd. (Rt. 774), which connects to Craig Shop Rd. and Battlefield Rd. on either side of the river.

All work on the bridges will be weather-permitting.

You can call VDOT's 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) for information on Virginia's roadways, or use their website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

