VDOT starting project to replace Bell Creek bridge along Route 250

Drivers who regularly rely on Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) in Augusta County should be prepared to take a short detour in part of the county for about a year.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), starting next Friday, June 5, they'll be starting a project to replace the Bell Creek bridge.

That's just west of Rt. 250's intersection with Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) between Staunton and Churchville.

The existing two-lane bridge is 75 feet long and 28 feet wide and VDOT determined it to be deteriorating to the point that it "would eventually have to be closed to vehicular traffic" if not replaced. The new bridge, to be constructed in the same location, will be 82 feet long and 48 feet wide, with two 12-foot travel lanes and 10-foot shoulders.

VDOT is expecting the project to take about a year, with the detour in place for the length of that time.

Drivers on Rt. 250, rather than crossing the Bell Creek bridge, will use a temporary steel bridge and a portion of Rt. 732 to get back to the highway.

According to VDOT, contractors have improved Rt. 732 in the area to accommodate additional traffic, but drivers should be aware of traffic pattern changes at the Route 250/732/840 intersection, as well as at the convenience store right by the intersection.

The construction is being carried out by Fairfield-Echols, LLC., of Fishersville, after they were awarded a $3,292,339.72 contract by VDOT in January.

The project is slated for completion in late spring 2021.

VDOT has estimated average traffic on Rt. 250 of about 6,800 vehicles a day, with projected traffic volume in 2042 at 7,765 vehicles a day.

You can find a detour map and much more nformation about the project here