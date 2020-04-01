VDOT to close I-81 South for 2 hours on Thursday for crash investigation

Drivers who usually rely on southbound Interstate 81 in the mornings should be prepared for a prolonged detour and increased traffic Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all southbound lanes of I-81 will be closed at mile marker 213 for two hours on April 2.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Virginia State Police will have I-81 Sputh shut down to investigate a recent crash in that area of southern Augusta County.

During that time, southbound drivers will detour by exiting at Exit 213A to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Hwy.), which they'll stay on into Rockbridge County before taking Rt. 606 (Raphine Rd.) west to get back on the interstate at Exit 205.

That means drivers on Rt. 11 should expect a major increase in traffic and congestion through southern Augusta County into Rockbridge County during the morning as well.