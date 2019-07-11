VDOT to close southbound Exit 251 overnight for repaving

Drivers who usually use Exit 251 to leave Interstate 81 overnight should be prepared to take an alternate route and face delays on Thursday night.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning to close the southbound off-ramp at Exit 251 from 10 p.m. Thursday night to 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The closure is happening so road crews can repave the area.

Drivers who need to get Route 11 near Exit 251 will instead be re-routed at Exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway), taking a left on Route 259 and then a right on southbound Route 11 for several miles until reaching the same area.

Signs and message boards along I-81 will alert southbound drivers to the detour.

However, it's all weather-permitting, so severe storms coming through the Shenandoah Valley Thursday evening could cause the work to be postponed until a later time.

