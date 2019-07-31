VDOT to hold public meeting on Route 11 improvements in Mount Jackson

On August 1, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Route 11 in Shenandoah County. The project will replace the existing truss bridge over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River located in Mount Jackson.

The bridge was built in 1933 and VDOT says it has reached the end of its service life. According to a statement from VDOT, replacing the bridge will improve safety on Route 11 with a new two lane bridge, supporting major traffic and emergency vehicles.

VDOT plans to begin construction in early 2021.

"We're going to build a new structure just to the east of the current structure, that way it allows us to maintain traffic during the whole construction period. Once the new bridge is built, we can put traffic on there and then demo the old bridge," said Sandy Myers, the District Communications Manager for VDOT.

Myers says she wants the community to attend the meeting to get new ideas on the design and to hear their feedback. The meeting is from 4 to 6 at the Triplett Business and Tech School.

It's not the only bridge replacement construction VDOT has in the plans for Route 11. Construction began this week on a new bridge over Interstate 81 in Mauzy. That work will continue until 2021.