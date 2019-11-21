VDOT to lift lane closures across the state in advance of Thanksgiving traffic

Thanksgiving and all the traffic that comes with it will be here next week.

In an attempt to free up some interstates, the Virginia Department of Transportation will lift most lane closures and suspend construction on interstates and major roads across the state.

VDOT is pressing pause on most highway work zones on interstates and major roads in order to have as many lanes open as possible.

Ken Slack, a VDOT spokesperson, said he expects another busy Thanksgiving season overall. History suggests the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after will be the most busy, but Slack said those days are not alone.

"It does seem like over the past few years we're seeing more and more congestion on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and even the Monday after," Slack said. "I think some folks are getting the message about the Sunday after Thanksgiving and waiting an extra day."

For our area, VDOT predicts the worst congestion along Interstate 81 and Interstate 64 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Slack said if you are traveling, then it is a good idea to check Virginia 511 for up-to-date information about traffic.