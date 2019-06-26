Neighbors say they're concerned over Erickson Ave. traffic after crash

When a pickup truck barreled into a home next to Erickson Avenue on Monday, it came as no surprise to Lou Perrotta.

"It was only a matter of time," he said.

He lives across the street from where it happened. A trooper on scene said the driver of the pickup truck, traveling north, swerved off the roadway to miss another vehicle attempting to turn onto Inglewood Drive. The driver of the truck was charged with reckless driving, but speed was not believed to be a factor, according to Virginia State Police.

Perrotta said issues with traffic along Erickson Avenue next to Belmont Estates have been rising since the completion of the Stone Spring Connection project a few years ago. Virginia State Police responded to 16 crashes along the stretch of roadway just outside of Harrisonburg between 2015 and 2019.

Perrotta said he and his neighbors are frustrated over the behavior of drivers along the road.

"[They're] not paying attention. They're in a rush to go I don't know where," he said on Wednesday.

Perrotta is also upset with how many tractor trailers drive along Erickson Avenue, some of whom he says use their jake brakes in the area.

"To say nothing can be done out here, I don't believe that," he said. "I know if JMU requested something, it'd be done, it'd probably be done in a heartbeat."

Perrotta said he would like to see more restrictions on the roadway and a lower speed limit.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said extra patrols were on the roadway Wednesday.

Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, the supervisor for the county's 2nd district, said VDOT plans to look at the roadway after Monday's crash.