VDOT to start nearly 2-month long project on Rt. 254

Starting this coming Monday, drivers who regularly use Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) in Augusta County can expect to see ongoing road work for nearly two months.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews will be starting a safety enhancement project that was approved by VDOT earlier this year with a $1,073,796.47 contract to S. L. Williamson Company Inc., of Charlottesville.

From Monday, April 6, to late May, crews will be working to widen shoulders, install guard rails, and add new rumble strips on the edges of a 5.8-mile stretch of Rt. 254 between Route 612 (Frog Pond Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway).

During that time, flaggers and pilot trucks will control traffic along Route 254 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone still driving right now can expect potential delays during those work hours.

According to VDOT, 90% of the project is being funded by the Federal Highway Administration through the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

