VDOT using highway signs to send messages about COVID-19

Starting this week, anyone driving along Virginia's interstates and major highways may see a new message from VDOT: telling them to stay home.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the initiative in one of his regularly scheduled press briefings earlier this week, and the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Wednesday that their changeable message signs, which often alert people to crashes and other delays ahead, will be used to send a message about public health and safety.

“All of us are accountable to change our behaviors and stop the spread of this virus,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “We are focused on sharing critical information with those on the road during this health crisis.”

Throughout Virginia's state of emergency due to COVID-19, VDOT will use the signs to display health safety messages.

They say that falls within the guidelines of their on-road signage, designed to share safety information, traffic impacts, and emergency messages.

If you're driving, you can expect to see COVID-19 messages around the state for the coming weeks.

Along with state partners, VDOT says they are closely monitoring coronavirus impacts and taking action to minimize risks to agency employees and Virginia travelers.

For additional information on VDOT’s response to COVID-19, you can visit virginiadot.org/newsroom/covid-19.asp.