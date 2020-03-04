VDOT talks plans after slow winter season

With not much of a snow season so far this winter, VDOT still has plenty of supplies on hand — which could mean other projects will get extra attention this year.

VDOT's Staunton district has about $14 million in their snow budget for this season, but so far, they have only used about $6 million of it.

VDOT says it has plenty of maneuverability with that remaining money. If it's not used for snow removal, there are several projects where the leftover money can be used, especially for maintenance.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we will have some money leftover that we could put toward maintenance activities. That's really the bread and butter of what VDOT does and the things that people really appreciate," said Ken Slack, VDOT spokesman for the Staunton District.

VDOT's district in Staunton has also helped other districts in Virginia this year, including dealing with flash flooding in the southwestern portion of the state.

"This very 'winter season,' we actually helped out the Bristol district, where they had some flooding issues. It wasn't winter storm related, it was almost like a spring storm. But they had some flash floods," Slack said.

The VDOT Staunton district also uses leftover snow budget money to add to its overall budget for maintenance.

