VEC: More than 12,000 on unemployment have refused to return to work

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, more than 12,000 people will see their unemployment benefits suspended for refusing to return to work as coronavirus-related restrictions loosen and businesses reopen.

The VEC says the more than 12,000 cases are pending administrative review, as around 400,000 job vacancies have been posted on their Virginia Workforce Connection website.

“While certain circumstances, such as health, childcare or other caregiver responsibilities, may warrant continued payments of unemployment benefits to a claimant who has refused to return to work, the payments will be paused pending the outcome of an administrative review,” the commission said in a news release.

Governor Ralph Northam had said in past COVID-19 press conferences that employees would have a way to not return to work if they do not feel comfortable due to vulnerable circumstances, but questions surrounding that have not been addressed in a few weeks.

In the 13 weeks since March 15, 849,486 claims for unemployment benefits have come into the VEC, and of those, 75% were approved and the claimants received payments totaling more than $4.2 billion.

For the filing week ending June 13, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 27,186. That was a drop of 2,045 claimants from the previous week.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 386,893, down 9,163 from the previous week but 367,430 higher than the number for the same week in 2019.

The VEC has struggled to keep up with the unprecedented flood of calls and emails from claimants seeking help and has lagged far behind most other states in implementing the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides extra benefits to people who have exhausted their regular ones.

Virginians across the state have reported for months that it's nearly impossible to reach anyone with the Virginia Employment Commission by phone and have instead turned to social media, legal aid centers or their elected officials for help troubleshooting the complicated process.

But now, business activity across Virginia has increased with all of the commonwealth in Phase 2 and preparing for Phase 3, which could begin as soon as June 26.

As employers have opened back up, the VEC says many have attempted to recall furloughed or laid-off employees to work. But employees can only refuse to do so and still be eligible for unemployment if they meet certain criteria. Otherwise, refusing to return to work disqualifies you from unemployment benefits.

An employer is not required under the law to maintain an open position for an employee who refuses to return to work or who voluntarily quit, according to the commission, which in May added a prominent link on its homepage for employers to report individuals who refuse work.

During a press conference on Friday, the VEC emphasized that:

• VEC is required to follow processes outlined in state and federal law and through guidance provided by executive agencies.

• Employees who are called back to work by their employer generally must go back to work.

• Under the law, an employer is not required to maintain an open position for an employee who refuses to return to work or who voluntarily quit.

• A person who receives overpayment of benefits will be required to pay these benefits back.

The commission says more than 79,000 cases are pending administrative review, many of which involve circumstances where an applicant reported being out of work for a reason other than layoff or furlough, or an employer has disputed an applicant’s reason for being out of work.