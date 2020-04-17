VHHA releases video compilation of Virginia celebrities thanking healthcare workers

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) has released a video compilation of celebrities and prominent Virginians expressing their gratitude to health care workers and first responders in the commonwealth.

VHHA solicited “thank you” videos from celebrities and prominent Virginians that have been woven together into a compilation to create what they say is a "small token of appreciation for the critical work of health care professionals who keep us healthy and safe."

The video compilation was made possible by the generosity of celebrities and noteworthy Virginians who agreed to provide VHHA with videos of themselves thanking health care workers for their dedicated service amind the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, people the world over recognize the invaluable service being provided by frontline health care professionals involved in the treatment and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for their dedication to providing compassionate care to all patients in need,” VHHA Vice President of Communications, Julian Walker said.

Among the people featured in the video: Grammy Award-winning recording artist Tim “Timbaland” Mosley; film and television actress and producer Olivia Wilde; comedian and actor Patton Oswalt; U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine; Virginia Governor Ralph Northam; NCAA Champion basketball coach Tony Bennett; former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer; Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier; NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith; NBA Champion Ben Wallace; former MLB All-Star David Wright; ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris, and many more.

VHHA also thanked representatives from the following organizations, who they say helped make the video possible: Avisa Partners, Capital Results, Carilion Clinic, Celebrate Healthcare LLC, Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, William & Mary, James Madison University, Kirwin Strategies, McGuireWoods Consulting, the Miss America Organization, Mono Music Group/Mosley Music Group, the National Federation of Independent Business – Virginia, Old Dominion University, Richmond Raceway, the Secretary of the Commonwealth, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech University, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Wythe County Community Hospital.

