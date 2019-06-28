VIDEO: Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Foundation's annual golf tournament

The Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Foundation will hold its annual golf tournament on July 19, 2019.

The VMRC Golf Benefit has been a stable source of income for the VMRC Memory C.A.R.E. Endowment since 1986. This annual July golf outing supports those living with dementia diseases.

The VMRC Foundation would like to thank its sponsors so far: WHSV; Blauch Brothers, Inc.; Chicago Equity Partners; Martin Beachy & Arehart certified public accountants; Riddleberger Brothers Inc.; Select Rehabilitation; Skyline Roofing, Inc.; Sodexo; Weaver's Flooring America; and Garrison Press.

For more information head to: http://www.vmrc.org/foundation-events.