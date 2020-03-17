VMI cancels annual New Market Battlefield reenactment due to COVID-19

The Virginia Military Institute (VMI) has canceled its annual reenactment of the Battle of New Market due to concerns over the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Reenactors with the Confederate Army return fire on the second day of the reenactment of the Battle of New Market on May 21, 2017.

According to VMI, which is the parent organization of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, they've been monitoring the pandemic closely, and, in consultation with public health experts, the VA Department of Health and academic peers, decided to cancel the reenactment scheduled for May 16 and 17.

The most recent CDC guidelines call for avoiding gatherings of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks, which extends well into May.

The event, held on the grounds of the New Market Battlefield State Historical Park, is the oldest battle reenactment in the United States, and one of only a few held on the original battlefield.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Troy Marshall, site director, “Because of the uncertainty of where the virus will spread and the impacts on travel, we felt that the safety of our visitors, reenactors, and staff was paramount. We have hosted this event for decades; in fact, our first one dates to 1914, and will do so again in the future.”

VMI had already closed all museums, including the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market, until at least April 17.

They will continue post updates on opening status at www.vmi.edu/museums-and-archives/virginia-museum-of-the-civil-war/. You can also call (866) 515-1864 (toll-free) for more information.

According to an economic study in previous years, "heritage tourism," including the New Market reenactment and many other events tied to the Shenandoah Valley's Civil War history, have an annual economic impact of more than $200 million in the eight counties that make up the National Historic District in the Shenandoah Valley. You can learn more about the impact of the New Market and associated reenactments in past WHSV special report here.