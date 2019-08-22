VPAS and JMU partner to give caregivers respite services

Caregiver's Community Network (CCN) is an award-winning program that provides respite for caregivers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The program is a partnership between James Madison University (JMU) and the Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) that matches pairs of students with families who are caring for someone who needs round-the-clock care. The goal of the program is to provide social interaction for the care receiver and a break for the caregiver.

Pat and Dwayne Martin became part of the CCN in January 2019. Dwayne suffers from Alzheimer's disease and Pat is his sole caregiver. She found out about the program at a caregiver's conference and thought they would give it a try.

"When I come back from my errands, he is happy, and I am too," said Pat.

The students visit the care receiver once a week for three hours or twice a week with a three-hour total.

Pat said the program has allowed her to have time for herself, run errands, and get back to doing hobbies she enjoys doing, like art.

"It just gives you a little breath of fresh air," said Pat.

Kathy Guisewite is the coordinator for the Caregivers Community Network. She said the class at JMU is a one-credit course and is open to all students, but many times students with a focus on health careers take it. She said often times, the students say the experience is more than they could learn in any classroom.

"It's just a beautiful, natural thing that happens that we're offering respite to families, and yet students are feeling that as well," said Guisewite.

Students plan activities for the care receiver and use their visits as practicum hours to learn about the aging process. It also gives students a chance to learn about the care receiver's rich past and history.

"Dwayne is a person who likes to help people and knowing that you're helping a student learn about the aging process makes you feel good. You're sort of giving back," said Pat.

The Caregivers Community Network is taking applications for the fall semester and still has a few spots open for families like the Martins. To qualify, a care recipient must be 60-years-old or older, live in Harrisonburg or Rockingham County, and be housebound or struggling with health concerns or dementia.

There will be additional support available for caregivers at a caregiver conference hosted in partnership with JMU on November 12, 2019.

For a CCN application or to learn more information about the conference, visit the VPAS website or contact Kathy Guisewite at 540-471-5633.