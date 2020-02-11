VPAS in need of adult undergarment donations

The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is in need of donations of adult undergarments.

Employees at VPAS sort through donations made by John Monger and his family | Photo: WHSV

Beth Bland, director of senior services for VPAS, said as people age, many of them experience incontinence, which creates the need for the undergarments.

Bland said recently, John Monger and his wife donated a lot of items through the Bridgewater Retirement Community and that donation has helped VPAS quite a lot.

Bland said those items will go quickly because there is such a need for adult undergarments in the area. She said she is asking the community to bring in donations or for businesses to start drives of their own for these needs.

"We need a variety from small to extra large. People tend to appreciate the adult undergarments that pull up rather than tape on, but we will welcome whatever is donated to us," said Bland.

If a business or group would like to organize a collection, call 540-615-5341 or drop off undergarments at the VPAS office. It is located on 975 S. High Street in Harrisonburg.

VPAS can not accept donations of packages that have been opened.