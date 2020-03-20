VPAS offers services to protect the elderly population

The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is doing its part to make sure the elderly population is protected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A VPAS employee packages food from A Bowl of Good for Meals on Wheels | Photo: WHSV

The non-profit has taken extra measures by closing all senior centers, case managers are doing phone appointments only, and offices are not open to the public.

The Meals on Wheels program will continue and starting on March 23, there will be a once-a-week delivery instead of every day to limit contact.

Beth Bland, who is the director of senior services for VPAS, said that since Meals on Wheels is often a way for recipients to be checked on, they will do a phone check-in each day instead.

"Making sure everything's okay and just having that friendly chat so they're not feeling so isolated," said Bland.

Meals on Wheels has turned to an all-staff delivery and every person must use hand sanitizer, get their temperature checked and answer questions about symptoms and travel prior to entering the kitchen area to package or pick up food.

"It was just so important that we did the very best we could for this population, and yet still providing some level of service," said Bland.

A Bowl of Good is VPAS's Meals on Wheels meal vendor.

Katrina Didot, who owns A Bowl of Good, said her team came up with a plan to serve one hot meal to Meals on Wheels recipients while providing four others for refrigeration throughout the week to practice social distancing.

"Our kitchen is sort of like Grandma's kitchen, where she cooks in volume, freezes it, then uses it as needed, that's kind of how our kitchen works, so we are able to work ahead on things like that and have them fresh and available when they need," said Didot.

She said A Bowl of Good has also ramped up its cleaning efforts to provide a space safe for food to be prepared.

"A lot of extra sanitation happening. Extreme attention to hand washing, of course, and asking our employees to socially limit their contacts," said Didot.

While senior centers are closed, Bland said VAPS is offering Meals on Wheels services to members who need it. She expects they will serve around 150 meals per day.