VPAS receives grant to add more programs to the eastern Rockingham area

The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) recently received a $52,844 grant from Merck.

VPAS employees lead a Tai Chi class to help with balance and arthritis | Photo: VPAS

According to Beth Bland, director of senior services, the money will bring a program called Aging Well for Life to eastern Rockingham County communities, in places like Elkton, McGaheysville, Port Republic and Grottoes.

"The more that we do while we're younger, the better we will age as we move into more advanced ages," said Bland.

The program will offer a variety of classes, including fall prevention, chronic self-disease management and learning what resources are available to seniors.

Bland said some of the money from the grant also helped some VPAS employees and volunteers get certified to teach Tai Chi.

"It's a very specific form of Tai Chi and now we will also be able to offer that not only in eastern Rockingham County, but across the entire VPAS service area," said Bland.

This specific Tai Chi focuses on fall prevention and arthritis.

Bland said VPAS will also be able to launch dementia training for community members and service providers in eastern Rockingham County.