VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened, Saturday in Augusta county near exit 235 off of I-81.

State police say at 11:30 a.m. on Sept 28., a 2016 Harley Davidson traveling north on I-81 overturned at the exit ramp and caused the motorcycle to slide up the exit ramp and strike the guardrail.

The driver, 33-year-old, James s. Truxell of Greenville, Va was transported to Augusta Medical for treatment of minor injuries.

The passenger, 36-year-old, Jessica L. Truxell, died at the scene.

Both individuals were wearing a helmet.

State police say the crash is still under investigation.