VSP trooper narrowly misses being struck on I-81

A man from Waynesboro is charged with reckless driving after he nearly struck a Virginia State Trooper who was investigating a crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County Monday afternoon.

According to VSP, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 232 just before 4:00 p.m. As a trooper was investigating the scene, a 2016 Ford Fusion traveling north on I-81 swerved into the median to avoid striking traffic that had slowed in front of it.

VSP reports the Ford Fusion struck a northbound Honda Civic before running off the road and slamming into the rear of the trooper's Ford SUV, which was parked in the median. VSP confirms the trooper was outside of his car at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The driver of the Ford Fusion is identified at 37-year-old Alex C. Fitzhugh of Waynesboro. Fitzhugh was not injured in the crash.

An adult female passenger in Fitzhugh's vehicle was transported to Augusta Health and then transferred to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Fitzhugh is charged with reckless driving.