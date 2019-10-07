VSU suspends marching band performances after hazing allegations

The Virginia State University marching band is under investigation after recent hazing allegations.

The university issued this statement Monday morning on the allegations:

The VSU Police is investigating hazing allegations involving members of the Trojan Explosion Marching Band, some of which have been substantiated. As a result, the Trojan Explosion Marching Band leadership has recommended the suspension of all band performances pending completion of the investigation by the VSU Police and the band leadership. The University administration is in agreement with the band leadership’s decision.

The school says that it takes all allegations “very seriously and has a zero tolerance against hazing.”

You can find the school's hazing policy here.

This is a developing story.