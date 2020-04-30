Va. Chamber of Commerce launches 'Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work' initiative

As Executive Order 53 remains in place across Virginia until at least May 8, closing non-essential businesses, business leaders are making plans for how to safely reopen as soon as they can.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam established a COVID-19 Business Task Force for Virginia, made up of business leaders from a variety of industries across the commonwealth.

That task force is helping the Northam administration develop strategies to ease restrictions on businesses moving forward.

Now, on April 30, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced that they're launching what they call their “Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work” initiative.

It's a business-led effort to provide guidance directly on how to get Virginia's economy moving again.

“As our government and business leaders consider how to best recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that they have the guidance to ensure consumer confidence and worker safety,” said Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal. “Through our Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work initiative, we will provide recommendations on operating in the current economic climate caused by COVID-19 and how to return stronger than before.”

The Chamber of Commerce sees their blueprint as an important way for the business community to quickly provide Northam's administration with guidance, in line with the business task force's request for input from the business community.

The "Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work" will, once it is assembled, provide guidance for businesses and policymakers to help move Virginia "beyond the term ‘essential business’ to a plan that eventually allows all businesses to reopen," said DuVal.

In order to do that, the Virginia Chamber is launching a series of surveys and engagement opportunities for Virginia businesses.

"We are engaging our full network of support to build a coalition of input with more than 26,000 Virginia Chamber member companies, over 100 local chambers of commerce, industry trade associations and non-profits, and other key thought leaders from across the Commonwealth," continued DuVal.

As many businesses have remained open throughout the pandemic with precautionary measures like increased remote working arrangements, health screenings at entrances, providing workers with protective gear, rerouting workers through separate entrances and exits, and staggering shifts to limit interaction, the Chamber says lessons can be learned to provide best practices for all businesses in Virginia moving forward.

The plan is to release the Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work in May, once they can compile all input received.

If you want to participate in their survey, you can click here. You can also email policy@vachamber.com to join the Chamber of Commerece's business coalition or to provide additional input.

More information on the Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work initiative can be found here.

The final plan, along with a host of otherresources for businesses, will be on the Virginia Chamber COVID-19 Resource Center at www.vachamber.com/covid-19.