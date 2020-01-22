Va. Senate committee strikes down bill to ban political donations from Dominion

A bill that would have banned political donations from Dominion Energy and other similar state-regulated utilities in Virginia was voted down in a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 25, introduced by Democrat Sen. J. Chapman Petersen, would have prohibited "any candidate from soliciting or accepting a contribution from any public service corporation, as defined in § 56-1, or any political action committee established and administered by such a corporation."

It was killed in the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee on a 5-10 vote, with four Democrats voting alongside Republicans to oppose it.

The massive amount of campaign contributions from Dominion, an electric monopoly for much of Virginia, has become a flashpoint in recent years for Democrats.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced that he would reject any contributions from the company during his run for governor "to help restore the public's trust" in government.

Swearing off Dominion money — once unthinkable for most Virginia politicians just a few years ago — has now become the de facto position of most freshman Democrats. Even the state party, long reliant on Dominion money, recently said it would no longer accept contributions from the company.

And in 2019, while some large energy-related donors gave more money to Democrats, Dominion contributed mostly to Republicans.

However, many Democrat lawmakers who have been in the General Assembly for years, along with more moderate Democrats, have been reluctant to restrict donations from Dominion or any other public service corporations, and have continued accepting donations.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam also has been friendly to Dominion. In 2018, Northam backed an overhaul of energy regulations that regulators said would have allowed Dominion to charge its customers twice for pricey grid upgrades or other spending. In a rare setback for the company, that provision was killed by House Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

More liberal politicians have argued that Dominion has amassed too much political influence in the statehouse and that Virginians pay for it in their power bills.

As of November 2018, the company had given more than $2.5 million since 2018 to candidates and committees in both parties, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonprofit money-in-politics tracker. Dominion CEO Tom Farrell has given more than $170,000.

And Dominion has recently stepped up its giving to national partisan groups that are playing a sizable role in Virginia's elections.

Dominion said it gave $640,000 to the Republican State Leadership Committee and $387,500 to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee in 2019. They are by far the largest donations to either group the company has made in at least a decade.

Both the RSLC and DLCC give to candidates across the country but were especially focused on Virginia in 2019. The RSLC, which is backed almost entirely by corporate interests, is Virginia Republicans' biggest donor and has spent more than $3 million in the state so far, according to VPAP. Farrell also gave the group $25,000 recently.

"Dominion Energy's political contributions are fully transparent and provided to candidates on both sides of the aisle to ensure our nearly 15,000 workers in Virginia have a voice in the political process," Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said.

Many of Dominion's large customers have expressed displeasure with the company's rates and are trying to buy energy elsewhere. A group representing Amazon, Google, Walmart and other large companies announced recently that overhauling Virginia's regulations related to buying renewable energy — regulations that Dominion helped write and has fiercely protected — was its top priority for 2020.

A version of the bill was introduced in the House of Delegates as well. But if that version passes, it goes to the same Senate committee.

_______

The Associated Press contributed to this article.