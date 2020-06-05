Va. attorney general calls for another extension of utility disconnection suspensions

Virginia's attorney general is once again asking the state's regulatory agency to extend the suspension of utility disconnections beyond its current end date.

Attorney General Mark Herring officially requested on Friday that the State Corporation Commission (SCC) extend its suspension of utility disconnections beyond the current expiration date of June 15.

The SCC first halted all utility disconnections across Virginia in March for 60 days.

Then, after Herring called for an extension in April, a few days later, the SCC agreed and extended their halt on disconnections through June 14.

For customers whose missed payments are due to COVID-19, the SCC also ordered that late payment fees not be assessed.

At the time, Virginia's state of emergency was set to run until June 10. But since then, Governor Ralph Northam has extended Virginia's state of emergency indefinitely, with no end-date set. The governor said in a press conference that's to enable the Virginia National Guard to continue assisting with large-scale testing efforts and so the state can keep getting federal resources for the COVID-19 response.

In light of that extension, Herring says the SCC's utility disconnection suspension "should be extended to a point in the future after Virginia’s economy has had an opportunity to resume, allowing impacted citizens an opportunity to regain some financial footing”.

“We are still in the middle of a deadly pandemic and a state of emergency where we continue to ask Virginians to stay home as much as possible to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said Attorney General Herring. “Unfortunately, as a result of business closures and layoffs due to social distancing measures, we have seen an unprecedented spike in unemployment in Virginia. Individuals, especially hourly wage earners, are struggling to make ends meet and we must continue to ensure that Virginians have access to heat, water, electricity and other utilities while we navigate our way through this public health emergency and tough financial times.”

His request comes after Dominion Energy extended their own policy against disconnections until mid-October earlier this week, pending approval from the SCC.

“We recognize the challenges that many are facing and want customers to know we are here to help, as we continue to navigate this pandemic together,” said Robert Blue, co-chief operating officer and executive vice president, Dominion Energy Virginia. “Our mission of supporting our customers and the communities they live in has never been more important.”

Nearly 60 General Assembly members also issued a joint letter on Friday requesting that the SCC extend the moratorium through at least the end of August.

When the SCC issued their previous extension of the statewide order, they cautioned customers that their utility bills will still be owed payment once the order ends.

In its order, the SCC wrote, “If such bills are never paid, the costs of these unpaid bills (accounts uncollectible) … do not disappear; they are shifted to other customers, who themselves may be struggling to make ends meet in the economic catastrophe caused by the pandemic.”

The SCC also noted that its original order and the extension are intended "to protect those Virginia residential and business customers who, through no fault of their own, become temporarily unable to access sufficient cash to pay their utility bills on a timely basis due to the severe economic consequences” of the pandemic.

The Commission also strongly urges utilities to:

• Make extraordinary efforts to avoid disconnections for medically vulnerable customers.

• Work with customers already in arrears or disconnected who are seeking reconnection.

• Offer extended or flexible payment plans until the emergency has passed.

• Waive reconnection fees.

Herring is calling for utilities to help offset coronavirus-related costs by:

• Implementing emergency rate reductions

• Sharing the financial burden with shareholders of any investor-owned utilities

• The possibility of federally funded government loan programs for some utilities

• The SCC tracking of COVID-19 related cost savings to the cost of service

If customers have the financial ability to pay their bills, Herring encourages them to do so to avoid higher balances accumulating once the suspensions of disconnections end as the pandemic eventually wanes.

