Va. attorney general calls for extension of utility disconnection suspensions

Virginia's attorney general is asking the state's regulatory agency to extend the suspension of utility disconnections for the length of Virginia's state of emergency and 'Stay at Home' order.

Last month, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) halted all utility disconnections across Virginia for 60 days.

With that order taking effect on March 16, disconnections were effectively halted through mid-May. But Gov. Northam's 'Stay at Home' order and the state of emergency for Virginia extend through June 10 at this point.

If the status of cases changes and Virginia gets to the other side of a peak in the 'curve' of cases before that time, that date can be changed to an earlier time.

Now, on April 7, Attorney General Mark R. Herring officially asked the SCC to extend its utility disconnection suspension through June 10 as well.

Late charges have also been suspended by the SCC, following Attorney General Herring’s emergency petition requesting a freeze on disconnections. The move came after many utility companies, like SVEC, had already made their own decisions to suspend disconnections and late fees.

“As we continue to grapple with the health and financial crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that this extension is needed to make sure that all Virginians have access to water, power and gas during the entirety of the state of emergency,” said Attorney General Herring. “This extension is especially important for hourly wage earners and those who work in the service industry who have been particularly affected by social distancing efforts and stay at home orders. I hope the SCC will continue to give Virginians some peace of mind during this time while we continue to ask them to stay home to prevent further spread of this virus.”

In Herring's latest filing, he wrote "the temporary suspension of service disconnections for reason of non-payment is needed to minimize adverse impacts on the public health and safety during this period of health and financial crisis.”

Herring continued, "during the immediate time of this emergency, the public interest requires that basic needs such as power, heat, and water go uninterrupted for all customers.”

While disconnections and late fees for payments missed throughout the pandemic have been suspended, it's important to remember that customers will still need to eventually pay all those utility bills.

If customers have the financial ability to pay their bills, Herring encourages them to do so to avoid higher balances accumulating once the suspensions of disconnections end as the pandemic eventually wanes.

Herring is also asking the SCC to consider reconnecting service for any customers who request reconnection who had had their service disconnected before the March 16 Suspension Order, waiving requirements that make it harder for utilities to re-connect service and suspending late fees.