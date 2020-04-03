Va. doctor travels state distributing ‘intubation boxes’ for hospitals

People from across the state are stepping up to help healthcare workers on the frontlines, and one Virginia doctor is traveling the state delivering some of the equipment needed to help stop the spread of the virus.

“Everyone has someone who could get sick from this,” Emergency Room Dr. Scott Hickey said.

Hickey is on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 but he’s not just fighting inside the hospital, he’s traveling the state handing out “intubation boxes.”

“What this does it puts another barrier between the technician and the patient. When we have to put a patient on a ventilator because they have bad respiratory distress and we have to breathe for them,” Hickey said.

Healthcare workers will still use personal protective equipment but this just provides an extra layer of protection.

“It’s being made all over the United States and the world by other physicians and healthcare providers,” Hickey said.

Hickey is working with his colleagues at the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians to get it into as many hospitals as possible.

“In the last 48 hours of production, we would have given out 30 boxes in the past couple of hours,” Hickey said.

Dr. Hickey’s working with a team in Powhatan to create the boxes.

“All the guys in the shop have come together, worked their full day of work and then stayed for six and seven hours after the workday to fabricate these boxes,” Dr. Hickey said.

The boxes cost $270 for materials and labor but the organization’s not doing this for a profit.

Dr. Hickey hopes they will soon be free and that an insurance company will step up and help offset the cost.

“I’m trying to personally deliver as many of these as I can,” Hickey said.

It’s a journey that’s already taken his team all across the state.

Thursday, Hickey and his team traveled outside of Charlottesville, Fredricksburg, Williamsburg and the Hampton roads dropping off these boxes.

“We are going to have a lot of cases and we are getting cases but hopefully we can control the rate in which they are popping up,” Hickey said.

For more information on how you can help or order a box, click here.

