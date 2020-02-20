Va. governor's office schedules community forums to discuss diversity plan

The Virginia governor announced Thursday that his administration will host a series of community forums for Virginians to give their feedback on the state's “Strategic Plan for Diversity and Inclusive Excellence.”

Last fall, Gov. Ralph Northam announced America's first state-level diversity officer in a governor's cabinet.

The Chief Diversity Officer is charged with "developing a sustainable framework to promote inclusive practices across Virginia state government, implementing a strategic plan to address systemic inequities in state government practices, and turning feedback from state employees, external stakeholders, and community leaders into concrete equity policy."

“It’s clear we must do more to make state government more inclusive and address historical inequities in areas like education, healthcare, and access to business opportunities,” said Governor Northam. “I encourage community leaders and stakeholders to be part of these important conversations as we work to build a stronger and more equitable Virginia for all who live, work, and visit our Commonwealth.”

“Virginia can lead the nation in building an intentionally diverse, inclusive, and equitable state government,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer. “I look forward to having discussions with communities across our Commonwealth, and I welcome everyone to participate.”

Now, Dr. Underwood will lead a series of five community forums to present a draft template of a plan to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion for government agencies.

Non-profit organizations, local municipalities, businesses, and K-12 school districts are also being incorporated into the plan.

The governor's office says participants in the forums will be able to provide suggestions and feedback to "inform the development of an actionable and measurable framework that will foster collective and tangible change and guide Virginia’s effort to address statewide inequities."

The forums are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. in the following dates and locations:

• Monday, March 2 — Chrysler Museum of Art, One Memorial Place, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

• Monday, March 9 — Charlottesville High School, Media Center, 1400 Melbourne Road, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901

• Wednesday, March 18 — Harrisonburg City Hall, 409 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801

• Tuesday, March 25 — James Lee Community Center, 2855 Annandale Road, Falls Church, Virginia 22042

• Monday, March 30 — Bristol Virginia Public Schools, School Board Office, 220 Lee Street, Bristol, Virginia 24201

Those interested in attending one of the upcoming community forums can register here.

Dr. Underwood is also accepting applications for positions within the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Interested individuals should submit their resume and a cover letter outlining how they will contribute to equity and inclusion initiatives across state government. Application materials must be emailed to DEIDirector@governor.virginia.gov by May 1, 2020.

