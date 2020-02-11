Va. health officials confirm first pediatric flu death of the season

The first child has died of the flu in Virginia for the 2019-20 flu season.

The Virginia Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that a teenager in northern Virginia died from complications associated with influenza this week.

It's the commonwealth's first influenza-associated pediatric death of the year.

“We offer our condolences and deepest sympathies to this child’s family,” said State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., “Sadly, this is a tragic reminder that flu can be a serious illness, and we encourage everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and others.”

Officials are not releasing any further information about the specific case to protect the family's privacy.

Flu has been classified on a widespread level by the VDH since December. In this season, they've investigated a total of 61 flu outbreaks and received 773 reports of pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths.

On average each flu season, Virginia sees three flu-related pediatric deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that influenza has resulted in 22-31 million illnesses, 210,000-370,000 hospitalizations and 12,000-30,000 deaths in the U.S. so far this flu season. Certain groups are at higher risk for serious illness from flu, including children younger than 5, pregnant women, people aged 65 and older, and those with suppressed immune systems or certain chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease.

“Flu vaccination is the most effective protection against flu,” said Dr. Oliver. “Even at this time of year, if you haven’t had the flu shot, you should make an appointment and get it. There is still time to protect yourself and your loved ones this flu season.”

Flu activity in Virginia typically peaks between December and February, but can remain elevated into the spring.

VDH recommends taking these three actions to prevent the flu:

• Get vaccinated every year

• Practice good public health with hand hygiene (washing your hands regularly with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), respiratory etiquette (coughing and sneezing into a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand), and staying home when you feel sick

• Take antivirals as prescribed if you do become sick with the flu.