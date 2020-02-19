Va. man arrested in shooting that left woman in critical condition, killed child

A Virginia man has been arrested in connection a shooting that left a woman in critical condition and killed her unborn baby.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Fieldale area on Feb. 18 just before 10 p.m. for a report of someone who had been shot.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Krystal McReynolds of Bassett, Virginia, lying outside of 60 Fourth Street, with at least one gunshot wound to her face, according to deputies.

McReynolds was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville before being transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She is listed in critical condition and is being treated for life-threatening injuries there.

McReynolds was pregnant at the time of the shooting. Deputies say her unborn child died, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Thomas Mcdowell, a 35-year-old Fieldale man, was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.