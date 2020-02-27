Va. man sentenced to 15 years in prison for death of infant daughter

UPDATE (Feb. 27):

A Danville, Va. man will serve 15 years in prison for the death of his infant daughter in 2019.

Thirty-two-year-old John Shore pleaded guilty in the death of his one-year-old daughter, Oaklyn Owens, in Danville Circuit Court Thursday.

Owens was taken to Sovah Health-Danville on January 23, 2019, unresponsive. She was then transferred to a hospital in Roanoke, where she died two days later.

A report from the medical examiner listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head. The report noted multiple hemorrhages and contusions.

"The bruises could cause all that swelling and the lack of oxygen to her brain," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Petra Haskins explained of the injuries in court Thursday morning.

Shore's case was supposed to go before a jury in mid-March, but he reached a plea deal on charges of non-capital murder and abuse of a child.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Danville man was indicted on homicide and child neglect and abuse charges Tuesday.

Police say the indictments against John Robert Shore, 30, stem from an incident that took place in January 2019 on Doolittle Street in Danville.

Authorities were called to the SOVAH Health emergency room on January 23 for a one-year-old child suffering from head trauma and was unresponsive.

Her father, John Shore, had taken her to the emergency room for medical treatment. Medical examiners determined that the child died from repeated blunt force trauma on January 25 and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators later arrested him in the parking lot of Wal-Mart in Stuart, Va. on Tuesday in relation to the child's death.

Shore was transported to the Danville City Jail where he is being held without bond.