Va. native’s remains return home nearly 80 years after attack on Pearl Harbor

The remains of a Richmond man killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor are returning home after nearly 80 years.

Navy Fireman 1st Class Andrew J. Schmitz was killed at the age of 26 during the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Schmitz was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

“The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize,” a press release states. “The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Schmitz.”

For decades, Schmitz’s remains were unable to be identified. After several attempted identification efforts and burials out west, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma “unknowns," including Schmitz, for analysis from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in 2015, also known as the Punchbowl.

“To identify Schmitz’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis,” a press release said. “Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.”

Schmitz’s remains were officially identified Sept. 18, 2019.

The Richmond native’s name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, but now, a rosette will be placed next to his name, signifying he has been accounted for.

Schmitz was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

On March 6, 2020, Schmitz will be buried at Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia with full military honors. Several Virginia law enforcement agencies and Patriot Guard members will participate in the procession.

