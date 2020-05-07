Va. sees rise in COVID-19 cases after technical error delays release

As of Thursday, May 7, Virginia has had 21,570 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

No numbers were ever reported by the department on Wednesday, due to a technical error with their "overnight process to compile all of the investigation and laboratory report data."

Health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said in Governor Ralph Northam's Wednesday briefing that his team was working very hard to get the issue fixed.

But without data for Wednesday, calculating daily changes on Thursday requires simply averaging the most recently reported numbers.

Nonetheless, Virginia saw a steadily growing rise in cases up through the start of May, climbing from 2,000 cases on Friday, April 3, and by May 1, hitting nearly 17,000 total cases. So far in May, Virginia – which had been ranked among states with the lowest per capita testing – has significantly ramped up its testing capacity, and increased testing has, in part, led to more positive cases detected, though daily increases appear to be leveling off.

From April 30 to May 1, new cases in Virginia rose by 1,055 alongside a change in methodology for the health department to start reporting total tests administered rather than people tested (though they switched to reporting both over the weekend). Then, from Friday to Saturday, cases rose by 830, and from Saturday to Sunday, 940. From Sunday to Monday, 821 new positive results were submitted to the state, and from Monday to Tuesday, the total of new daily cases was 764.

From Tuesday to Thursday, including Wednesday which had no data reported, cases rose by a total of 1,314, which would come out to an average of around 650 cases a day.

Virginia's projected peak, according to most data modeling, should have been last week or this week, and the curve appears to now be flattening, which is why the governor is looking to May 15 based on current data.

However, a full sense of Virginia's cases had been hard to gauge when, until last Friday, less than one percent of Virginians had been tested, falling well below the national testing average.

On April 23, Gov. Northam outlined a blueprint for guidelines on when Virginia can reopen, based on comprehensive testing, a steady supply of PPE, and requirements on open hospital capacity.

Those guidelines, based on federal guidance from the White House, called for 14 days of declining daily case totals before Virginia could enter Phase 1. The governor clarified last Wednesday that the benchmark is based on a 14-day trend downward – not necessarily broken by one or two days with an increase.

This week, Gov. Northam said the data his team has been reviewing indicates that Virginia will be at the point to begin reopening on May 15, with current trends showing daily case totals starting to fall and Virginia's hospital capacity and PPE supplies steady.

As testing increases, the rate of tested Virginians who received positive results is also starting to slowly drop, and Northam says that percentage will be a main factor considered too.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of May 7

By May 7, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 20,537 confirmed and 1,033 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of 136,558 total tests administered in Virginia, which were between 122,119 unique people. (Health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver explained in a briefing last Friday that around 10% of people get tested more than once, so the state now reports both total tests and total people tested).

Tests from Monday to Tuesday increased by more than 5,000. From Tuesday to Thursday, there were 8,620 new tests.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 15.7% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. The recent increase in testing has already brought that percentage point down from over 17% last week – and that number is a key to reopening on schedule, Gov. Northam said Monday.

At this point, 2,995 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 769 have died of causes related to the disease - and increase of 56 deaths since Tuesday.

The hospitalization and death numbers are the totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, when then report it to the state health department.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and will soon be updated to break the data down by zip code as well.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the outbreak and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

Local cases

In our area, as of May 7, there were at least 55 confirmed cases in Augusta County, 552 cases in Harrisonburg, 310 cases in Rockingham County, 122 cases in Page County, 213 cases in Shenandoah County, 14 cases in Staunton, 20 cases in Waynesboro, 2 cases in Highland County, 147 cases in Frederick County, 61 cases in Winchester, and 8 cases in Rockbridge County, along with 5 in Lexington.

Local outbreaks

Part of the Harrisonburg number, which has the most confirmed cases in our region, comes from an outbreak at Accordius Health Harrisonburg, where the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Health collaborated to test every resident and staff member, finding 81 residents and 12 staff members positive.

By Tuesday, May 5, the facility had confirmed 22 deaths due to coronavirus.

A separate outbreak in Harrisonburg, at the Harrisonburg Men's Diversion Center, has resulted in at least 25 positive cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Another involves LSC Communications, which confirmed six cases as of April 30. The health district has not publicly identified LCS as an outbreak site, but the number of cases they have confirmed to employees meets the VDH definition of a congregate setting outbreak. Since that date, the company has ceased providing updates on their employee hotline.

In Page County, which went from 30 cases on April 23 to 100 as of April 30, a large part is accounted for from an outbreak at Skyview Springs Rehab, where 59 residents tested positive for the virus amid an outbreak.

The facility has 115 residents total. According to Dr. Colin Greene, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, about 10-15 percent of staff members there have tested positive as well.

In Shenandoah County, New Market Poultry Products, which has more than 100 employees working on a daily basis, confirmed that they have had multiple employees test positive – though an exact number was not provided.

The Central Shenandoah Health District currently has 11 identified outbreaks and the Lord Fairfax Health District has 13.

Dr. Colin Greene, the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, told WHSV last Thursday that they're looking into three "significant outbreaks" in their area, including two at workplaces and one at a long-term care facility, though he does not have permission from the facilities to share their identities.

Those outbreaks are a major factor behind the increase of cases and deaths across their district since last week.

Health department officials have not specified the majority of the locations of our outbreaks, given that Virginia state code requires permission to be granted by a facility for their information to be released to the media. That;s because Virginia code treats facilities the same as "persons," meaning their anonymity has to be protected.

Many of the local outbreaks have been identified in congregate settings, which could include workplaces, apartment complexes, churches, gyms, or any setting with a group of people in one place.

Hospitalizations

Of the state's total hospitalizations, at least 56 have been in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Of those, 2 have been in Augusta County, 33 in Harrisonburg, 20 in Rockingham County, and 1 in Waynesboro.

In the Lord Fairfax Health District, there have been at least 54 hospitalizations. Seventeen of those have been in Shenandoah County and 13 in Page County.

Deaths

As far as deaths, there have been three reported in Shenandoah County, 11 in Page County, one in Augusta County, 20 in Harrisonburg, and one in Rockingham County.

Although the statewide numbers list 20 deaths for Harrisonburg, the Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed that 22 residents of Accordius Health Harrisonburg have died of coronavirus-related causes.

However, if any of those patients had listed residences elsewhere in the state, the health department statistics are based on people's resident addresses.

With one death in Rockingham County, WHSV confirmed with Cargill that an employee of their Dayton plant has died of COVID-19. The company did not provide further details on if any outbreaks are investigation, though the situation at poultry facilities across Virginia has been a major focus of the governor's.

Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, has said that it often takes several days before local health districts are able to enter death information into the state database. Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, told WHSV that deaths first have to be reported to them by medical facilities, which is a major cause for the delay on the numbers reported for our area.

Dr. Kornegay also explained that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, that's what goes on their death certificate. Those death certificates have a space to list secondary causes of death, and that's where ongoing health issues like heart disease and cancer are listed – the same process is how flu deaths are reported.

Other local updates

Just to the east, there have been at least 112 cases in Albemarle County, 65 in Charlottesville, 13 in Greene County, and 9 in Nelson County.

In the part of West Virginia we cover, three case have been five confirmed cases in Pendleton County, 11 cases in Hardy County, and three cases in Grant County.

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of May 7, at least 2,825 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,613.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day. In recent days, that has steadily creeped closer to 10 a.m.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department's numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

Where are all the confirmed cases in our region?

According to the Virginia Department of Health's May 7 breakdown, 122,119 people in Virginia had been tested for the virus, with 21,570 positive results. The number of total tests has increased significantly over the last week, with around 3,000 to 5,000 tests a day, beginning to meet Gov. Northam's guidelines for the state to reach Phase 1 of reopening by May 15.

The department's breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, and demographic breakdowns, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here's a breakdown of cases for our region as of 9 a.m. on May 7. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart below our list.

Central Shenandoah

• Augusta County - 55 (+8 from Tuesday)

• Buena Vista - 8 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Harrisonburg - 552 (+27 from Tuesday)

• Highland County - 2

• Lexington - 5

• Rockbridge County - 8

• Rockingham County - 310 (+28 from Tuesday)

• Staunton - 14 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Waynesboro - 20 (+4 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 11, with 2 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 6 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 1 in an educational setting

Lord Fairfax

• Clarke County - 16 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Frederick County - 147 (+15 from Tuesday)

• Page County - 122 (+9 from Tuesday)

• Shenandoah County - 213 (+48 from Tuesday)

• Warren County - 75 (+7 from Tuesday)

• Winchester - 61 (+5 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 13, with 45in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 5 in congregate settings

Thomas Jefferson

• Albemarle County - 112 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Charlottesville - 65 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Fluvanna County - 78 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Greene County - 13

• Louisa County - 51 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Nelson County - 9

Outbreaks: 4, with 3 in long-term care facilities and 1 in a correctional facility

Rappahannock Rapidan

• Culpeper County - 217 (+16 from Tuesday)

• Fauquier County - 149 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Madison County - 18 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Orange County - 43 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Rappahannock - 7 (+1 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 2, with 1 in a healthcare setting and 1 in a congregate setting

The statewide situation in Virginia

Virginia remains under a series of public health orders and executive orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The timeline of those measures can be seen below.

On Monday, May 4, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses across Virginia, would be extended until May 14.

At that same briefing, the governor outlined his plans for Virginia's "Phase 1" of reopening, which he said he anticipates will begin on Friday, May 15. At that point, the businesses that had to close due to EO 53 will be able to reopen, though they'll operate with restrictions in place, including social distancing measures, safety measures like PPE for employees, and increases sanitation.

On Wednesday, April 29, Gov. Northam announced the first public health order to end, letting elective procedures resume on May 1. That also effectively re-opened dentist's offices for regular appointments and veterinarian's offices.

On April 24, the governor outlined a blueprint on how Virginia can enter phases of reopening, calling for the commonwealth to see a 14-day trend of declining daily case totals before the process begins.

Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses and banned gatherings of more than 10 people, is set to last until at least May 8, after an extension announced by Northam in April.

Executive Order 55, the 'Stay at Home' order signed by Northam on March 30, is set to run through at least June 10, as it has been since its signing. It instructs all Virginians to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia remains under a state of emergency until June 10 as well.

Of the orders in place, Executive Order 53 is enforceable by law, so someone who hosts a gathering of more than 10 people can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. You can learn more about what police enforcement of Northam's executive orders looks like here.

Virginia's local elections in May and the primaries in June have each been postponed by two weeks as well.

