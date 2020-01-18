Virginia sets second highest monthly total in December since 1990

Last month, Virginia gun sales hit the second highest monthly total since 19-90, which was possibly fueled by the Democratic takeover of the General Assembly and fear of increased gun restrictions.

Liberty Arms said many of their customers the last few months have been first-time gun owners.

Based on mandatory criminal background checks, estimated Virginia firearm sales totaled over 73,000 guns in December

Matt Hill, owner of Liberty Arms gun shop in Harrisonburg, said his business has seen a lot of first-time gun owners, as well as people purchasing firearms that they don't think they'll be able to purchase in the upcoming months.

Hill said most customers are frustrated and upset with the potential changes ahead.

"[Customers say] I'm only getting this because the governor says I can't have it, so I'm coming to get it. That happens frequently, so yes they're very vocal about it," Hill said. "We've had people buy multiple guns, again, because they're worried they're not going to be able to get them in the future."

Liberty Arms said many customers have said they plan to attend Lobby Day in Richmond on Monday.