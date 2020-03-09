Va. teacher has not assigned homework for years and his students are scoring high

A teacher in Albemarle County schools is challenging a tradition that's been around for years; he's decided not to give students homework, and he says he's seeing considerable results in the classroom.

Shane Farrell, an eighth grade math teacher at Henley Middle School, has not assigned a single day’s homework for years.

“I found that I was wasting a lot of classroom time, chasing down homework, spending time reviewing homework, and it didn’t correlate with students' test scores at the end of the year,” he said.

Albemarle County Schools assessed its homework policy a few years ago and sought to reframe how teachers think about it.

“We talked a bit about the purpose of homework and how it should be meaningful to students and be something that’s valuable to them,” Albemarle County Schools Chief of Strategic Planning Patrick Mclaughlin said.

In an Albemarle County student survey, 55 % of high school students say they think they’re assigned too much homework. That number drops to 44% for middle school students, with a quarter of those students saying they sometimes do not getting adequate sleep due to their amount of homework.

“I play soccer and I get home anywhere from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and then from then, I have to fit my homework in between dinner and bedtime,” Henley Middle School student Avi Shreves said.

Mr. Farrell had the highest test scores in Albemarle County on the mid-year SOL review and says not assigning homework played a big role.

“I know students like it because it gives them more time to be kids. They know that when they come into my math classroom that we work from bell to bell,” he said.

If a parent is concerned about the quantity of homework assigned, Albemarle County Schools encourages them to reach out to their child’s teacher. Also, do not expect to see your child doing any homework over the upcoming spring break as the school district has a no homework policy over breaks.